Bosch, Highmark partnership unveils AI audio for healthcare

Bosch and Highmark Health are partnering for a research collaboration that will explore the use of sensor technology to capture audio to detect pediatric pulmonary conditions such as asthma.

In a Jan. 5 news release, the companies said they will use high-fidelity microphones coupled with AI and machine learning for sound analysis.

Bosch and Highmark Health will be applying the same principles of the stethoscope by using AI-enabled technology to listen and detect audio cues that could help diagnose patients, according to the news release.

This would allow the research team to investigate if pediatric pulmonary conditions can be detected using noise emitted through various breathing patterns from patients.

Wexford, Pa.-based Pediatric Institute of Allegheny Network will be conducting clinical trials of the AI audio technology on a small number of pediatric patients starting in the first quarter of 2022.