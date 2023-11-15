Patients potentially exposed to infection at Massachusetts hospital

Salem (Mass.) Hospital is notifying some patients who may have been exposed to infection as a result of the improper administration of an intravenous medicine, Boston 25 News reported Nov. 15.

The hospital alerted about 450 endoscopy patients that IVs were administered "in a manner not consistent" with its procedures over a course of two years, according to ABC affiliate WCVB.

The patients were potentially exposed to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, according to Boston 25 News.

"Once identified, the practice was immediately corrected, and the hospital's quality and infection control teams were notified," a spokesperson for Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, told Boston 25 News.

The hospital also set up a free clinician hotline to answer patients' questions and is providing free screenings to affected individuals. To date, there have been no reported infections tied to the error, and the hospital said the risk of infection is extremely small.

"We sincerely apologize to those who have been impacted and we remain committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate health care to our community," Mass General Brigham said.