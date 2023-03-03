More hospitals, health systems begin to walk back mask mandates

Ahead of the ending COVID-19 emergency, several hospitals and health systems have begun to walk back their mask rules.

Intermountain Health, based in Salt Lake City, is the latest system to announce it is reversing mask protocols for its facilities across Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Kansas beginning March 15. Masks will still be required in certain cases and for surgical procedures, according to the news release.

Two Colorado-based systems, Denver Health and UCHealth in Aurora, also recently announced that they would lift mask requirements across facilities, with UCHealth saying it is "safe to no longer mandate masking" but that it would reassess as needed going forward.

It is a trend that may continue across other systems as the nation approaches the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency come May. These announcements also follow on the heels of September 2022 news from the CDC announcing that masking in healthcare settings was no longer needed unless transmission rates were high.

In February, however, Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Ky., did the opposite and brought back its mask mandates after the University of Louisville had announced its plan to remove mandates beginning Jan 30.