CMS launches nursing home training program to halt COVID-19 spread

CMS launched a national nursing home training program designed for front-line caregivers and management and aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

First announced by President Donald Trump in July, the training is now available to staff at any of the nation's 15,400 Medicare and Medicaid certified nursing homes. "CMS Targeted COVID-19 Training for Frontline Nursing Home Staff and Management" is scenario-based and features a course that incorporates results of CMS nursing home inspections and findings from epidemiological experts with the CDC. The training focuses on infection control and prevention, appropriate screening of visitors, effective cohorting of residents, safe admission and transfer of residents, and the proper use of personal protective equipment.

CMS is directing Quality Improvement Organizations, its nationwide quality improvement contractors, to include the training in action plans developed in collaboration with each nursing home they assist.

