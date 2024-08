391 hospitals with the lowest C. diff rates

Three hundred ninety-one hospitals in the U.S. have a Clostridioides difficile infection rate of zero, as based on the healthcare-associated infections dataset from CMS.

Measures are developed by the CDC and collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during the course of medical treatment when compared to similar hospitals. Data was collected from October 2022 to September 2023 and was last updated July 31. The CDC calculates a standardized infection ratio, which may take into account care location, number of patients with an existing infection, lab methods, hospital affiliation with a medical school, hospital bed size, patient age and patient health. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients, according to the CMS data dictionary.

Sixty more hospitals had a rate of zero, the lowest rate possible, for C. diff infections compared to CMS's 2022 list. Here are the 391 hospitals by state and including Puerto Rico:

Alabama

Dekalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne)

Floyd Cherokee Medical Center (Centre)

Wiregrass Medical Center (Geneva)

Medical Center Barbour (Eufaula)

Clay County Hospital (Ashland)

Vaughan Regional Medical Center Parkway Campus (Selma)

Troy Regional Medical Center

North Baldwin Infirmary (Bay Minette)

The Health Care Authority of the City of Greenville LV Stabler Hospital

North Alabama Shoals Hospital (Muscle Shoals)

Russellville Hospital

Coosa Valley Medical Center (Sylacauga)

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)

Alaska

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center (Palmer)

Yukon Kuskokwim Delta Reg Hospital (Bethel)

PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center





Arizona

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation

Phoenix Indian Medical Center

Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility

Mountain Vista Medical Center (Mesa)

Banner Ironwood Medical Center (Queen Creek)

Western Regional Medical Center (Goodyear)

HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center (Phoenix)

Banner Payson Medical Center

Arkansas

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

Johnson Regional Medical Center (Clarksville)

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (Harrison)

National Park Medical Center (Hot Springs)

Ashley County Medical Center (Crossett)

California

Paradise Valley Hospital (National City)

St. Elizabeth Community Hospital (Red Bluff)

Novato Community Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital (Bakersfield)

Hi-Desert Medical Center (Joshua Tree)

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)

Chinese Hospital (San Francisco)

Memorial Hospital Los Banos

Sutter Davis Hospital

College Hospital Costa Mesa

Adventist Health Delano

Centinela Hospital Medical Center (Inglewood)

Montclair Hospital Medical Center

Loma Linda University Medical Center-Murrieta

Foothill Regional Medical Center (Tustin)

Casa Colina Hospital (Pomona)

Adventist Health Tulare

Glenn Medical Center (Willows)

Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna)

Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)

Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport)

Colorado

Longmont United Hospital

Intermountain Health Platte Valley Hospital (Brighton)

Montrose Regional Health

Delta County Memorial Hospital

Centura Health-Avista Adventist Hospital (Louisville)

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center

UCHealth Broomfield Hospital

Haxtun Hospital District

Rangely District Hospital

Connecticut

Sharon Hospital

Windham Community Memorial Hospital (Willimantic)

Florida

Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital (Saint Petersburg)

HCA Florida Highlands Hospital (Sebring)

Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach)

Homestead Hospital

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital (Saint Petersburg)

Lakeside Medical Center (Belle Glade)

HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

AdventHealth Dade City

HCA Florida West Hospital (Pensacola)

HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital (Okeechobee)

Jupiter Medical Center

Melbourne Regional Medical Center

HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital (Kissimmee)

UCF Lake Nona Hospital (Orlando)

Ascension St. Vincent's St. Johns County

BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel

Georgia

Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center (LaGrange)

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham (Demorest)

Piedmont Walton Hospital (Monroe)

Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)

Archbold Grady (Cairo)

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)

Southeast Georgia Health System-Camden Campus (Saint Marys)

Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Turning Point Hospital (Moultrie)

Emory Hillandale Hospital (Lithonia)

Dwight Eisenhower AMC (Fort Gordon)

Miller County Hospital (Colquitt)

St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)

Elbert Memorial Hospital (Elberton)

Hawaii

Wahiawa General Hospital

Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waimea)

Idaho

West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell)

Mountain View Hospital (Idaho Falls)

St Luke's Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)

Illinois

St Anthony's Memorial Hospital (Effingham)

Roseland Community Hospital (Chicago)

Loretto Hospital (Chicago)

Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook

OSF Saint Paul Medical Center (Mendota)

Gibson Community Hospital (Gibson City)

St. Joseph Memorial Hospital (Murphysboro)

St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield)

Indiana

Parkview DeKalb Hospital (Auburn)

Terre Haute Regional Hospital

St. Joseph Health System (Fort Wayne)

Franciscan Health Mooresville

Daviess Community Hospital (Washington)

Memorial Hospital (Logansport)

Parkview Huntington Hospital

Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City)

Parkview Noble Hospital (Kendallville)

The Women's Hospital (Newburgh)

Fairbanks (Indianapolis)

Monroe Hospital (Bloomington)

Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital (Monticello)

Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital

Adams Memorial Hospital (Decatur)

Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Greensburg)

Iowa

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center

Ottumwa Regional Health Center

Grinnell Regional Medical Center

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion

Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

Kossuth Regional Health Center (Algona)

Pella Regional Health Center

Myrtue Medical Center (Harlan)

Kansas

Pratt Regional Medical Center

Southwest Medical Center (Liberal)

Miami County Medical Center (Paola)

Coffeyville Regional Medical Center

Centura St. Catherine-Dodge City

Kansas Heart Hospital (Wichita)

Kansas Medical Center (Andover)

Grisell Memorial Hospital (Ransom)

Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital

Kentucky

Jewish Hospital-Shelbyville

Spring View Hospital (Lebanon)

Baptist Health Richmond

Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center (South Williamson)

Paul B Hall Regional Medical Center (Paintsville)

Georgetown Community Hospital

Baptist Health LaGrange

Saint Joseph East (Lexington)

Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital (Irvine)

ARH Our Lady of the Way (Martin)

Casey County Hospital (Liberty)

Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital (Stanford)

Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital (Hyden)

The Medical Center at Franklin

Louisiana

Ochsner St. Mary (Morgan City)

St. Charles Parish Hospital (Luling)

Springhill Medical Center

Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital

St. Bernard Parish Hospital (Chalmette)

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

The General (Baton Rouge)

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-St Mary Medical Center

Maine

Rumford Hospital

Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital (Pittsfield)

Redington Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)

Massachusetts

Baystate Wing Hospital (Palmer)

AdCare Hospital of Worcester

Michigan

Three Rivers Health

MyMichigan Medical Center Alma

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

UP Health System Portage (Hancock)

Corewell Health Ludington Hospital

Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital

Sparrow Carson Hospital (Carson City)

Chelsea Hospital

Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital

Bell Hospital (Ishpeming)

Sparrow Ionia Hospital

Corewell Health Gerber Hospital (Fremont)

Minnesota

University Medical Center-Mesabi/Mesaba Clinics (Hibbing)

Fairview Lakes Health Services (Wyoming)

Buffalo Hospital

Fairview Northland Regional Hospital (Princeton)

Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls)

Lakewood Health System (Staples)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Waseca (Waseca)

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)

Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center

Perham Health

New Ulm Medical Center

Mississippi

Tishomingo Health Services (Iuka)

Merit Health Biloxi

North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore Amory

Merit Health River Region (Vicksburg)

Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville

Merit Health Central (Jackson)

Delta Health System-The Medical Center (Greenville)

Marion General Hospital (Columbia)

Alliance Health Center (Meridian)

Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock (Bay Saint Louis)

Baptist Medical Center-Leake (Carthage)

Tippah County Hospital (Ripley)

Missouri

Cameron Regional Medical Center

Moberly Regional Medical Center

St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital (Saint Louis)

Citizens Memorial Hospital (Bolivar)

Mercy Hospital Perry (Perryville)

Hedrick Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Montana

Logan Health-Whitefish

Holy Rosary Healthcare (Miles City)

Nebraska

Avera St. Anthony's Hospital (O'Neill)

New Hampshire

Cottage Hospital (Woodsville)

Valley Regional Hospital (Claremont)

Androscoggin Valley Hospital (Berlin)

New Jersey

Holy Name Medical Center (Teaneck)

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus)

Carewell Health Medical Center (East Orange)

Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical (Westwood)

New Mexico

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital

Lovelace Regional Hospital-Roswell

New York

Wyoming County Community Hospital (Warsaw)

Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital (Oneonta)

Jones Memorial Hospital (Wellsville)

Bon Secours Community Hospital (Port Jervis)

Oswego Hospital

Phelps Hospital (Sleepy Hollow)

Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic

Little Falls Hospital

North Carolina

Alamance Regional Medical Center (Burlington)

Maria Parham Medical Center (Henderson)

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

Person Memorial Hospital (Roxboro)

Highlands Cashiers Hospital

The Outer Banks Hospital (Nags Head)

Angel Medical Center (Franklin)

Ohio

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center (Ashland)

OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens)

Wayne Hospital (Greenville)

McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital (Oxford)

Van Wert County Hospital

East Ohio Regional Hospital (Martins Ferry)

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (Bryan)

Madison Health (London)

Glenbeigh Health Sources (Rock Creek)

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Mercy Allen Hospital (Oberlin)

Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital

Aultman Orrville Hospital

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon)

Adena Pike Medical Center (Waverly)

Oklahoma

Great Plains Regional Medical Center (Elk City)

Jackson County Memorial Hospital Authority (Altus)

Northeastern Health System (Tahlequah)

Wagoner Community Hospital

Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Spine Hospital

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Integris Health Edmond Hospital

Oregon

Legacy Silverton Medical Center (Silverton)



Sacred Heart University District (Eugene)



Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario



Providence Seaside Hospital



Adventist Health Tillamook



Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital

Pennsylvania

Conemaugh Nason Medical Center (Roaring Spring)

Lower Bucks Hospital (Bristol)

Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber

Moses Taylor Hospital (Scranton)

WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital-Easton Campus

Penn Highlands Connellsville

Grove City Medical Center

Eagleville Hospital

Penn Highlands Elk (Saint Marys)

Puerto Rico

Bella Vista Hospital (Mayaguez)

Manati Medical Center

Rhode Island

Our Lady of Fatima Hospital (North Providence)

Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island (Providence)

South Carolina

MUSC Health Chester Medical Center

MUSC Health Marion Medical Center (Mullins)

Hampton Regional Medical Center (Varnville)

Coastal Carolina Hospital (Hardeeville)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge (Columbia)

McLeod Health Cheraw

McLeod Health Clarendon (Manning)

Abbeville Area Medical Center

South Dakota

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Pine Ridge IHS Hospital (Pine Ridge)

Tennessee

Henderson County Community Hospital (Lexington)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County (Huntingdon)

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski

Roane Medical Center (Harriman)

TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center (Springfield)

LeConte Medical Center (Sevierville)

Sweetwater Hospital Association

Baptist Memorial Hospital Tipton (Covington)

Henry County Medical Center (Paris)

Saint Thomas River Park Hospital (McMinnville)

Tennova Healthcare-Newport Medical Center

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence (Lawrenceburg)

Indian Path Community Hospital (Kingsport)

Texas

Titus Regional Medical Center (Mount Pleasant)

North Texas Medical Center (Gainesville)

Fort Duncan Medical Center (Eagle Pass)

Val Verde Regional Medical Center (Del Rio)

Methodist Hospital Atascosa (Jourdanton)

UT Health East Texas Jacksonville Hospital

Medical City Weatherford

HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe

Dallas Medical Center

CHI St Luke's Health Memorial Livingston

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle

UT Health East Texas Henderson Hospital

Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin)

Covenant Hospital Plainview

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

HCA Houston Healthcare West

Scenic Mountain Medical Center (Big Spring)

Woman's Hospital of Texas (Houston)

Dallas Regional Medical Center (Mesquite)

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler

Christus Spohn Hospital Alice

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Frisco

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

Hamilton General Hospital

Hill Regional Hospital (Hillsboro)

Mayhill Hospital (Denton)

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Methodist Hospital For Surgery (Addison)

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights

Aspire Hospital (Conroe)

AD Hospital East (Houston)

HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Pflugerville

Methodist Southlake Medical Center

Texas Health Hospital Mansfield

Utah

Cedar City Hospital

Mountain View Hospital (Payson)

Uintah Basin Medical Center (Roosevelt)

Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal)

Lakeview Hospital (Bountiful)

Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem)

Park City Hospital

Lone Peak Hospital (Draper)

Vermont

North Country Hospital and Health Center (Newport)

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)

Virginia

Russell County Hospital (Lebanon)

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital (South Boston)

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth)

Fauquier Hospital (Warrenton)

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (Onancock)

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Clinch Valley Medical Center (Richlands)

Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital (Rocky Mount)

NMC Portsmouth

Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital (Franklin)

Community Memorial Hospital (South Hill)

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (Woodbridge)

Twin County Regional Hospital (Galax)

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (Fredericksburg)

Riverside Doctors' Hospital of Williamsburg

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center

StoneSprings Hospital Center (Dulles)

Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (Woodstock)

Page Memorial Hospital (Luray)

Rappahannock General Hospital (Kilmarnock)

Washington

Island Hospital (Anacortes)

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center (Longview)

Lincoln Hospital (Davenport)

Coulee Medical Center (Grand Coulee)

Pullman Regional Hospital

West Virginia

Saint Francis Hospital (Charleston)

Potomac Valley Hospital (Keyser)

Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse)

Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County (Two Rivers)

St. Nicholas Hospital (Sheboygan)

Mayo Clinic Health System Franciscan Healthcare Sparta

Amery Hospital & Clinic

Waupun Memorial Hospital

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)

ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Wyoming

St. John's Medical Center (Jackson)

Cody Regional Health