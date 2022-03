331 hospitals with lowest C. diff rates in US

Becker's has compiled a list of all hospitals in the U.S. with the lowest Clostridioides difficile infection rates, as based on the healthcare-associated infections dataset from CMS.

Measures are developed by the CDC and collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during the course of medical treatment when compared to similar hospitals. The CDC calculates a standardized infection ratio, which may take into account care location, number of patients with an existing infection, lab methods, hospital affiliation with a medical school, hospital bed size, patient age and patient health. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients, according to the CMS data dictionary.

CMS data was last updated Jan. 7, 2022. Data was collected from Oct. 1, 2019, to March 3, 2021. Data from the second quarter of 2020 is excluded because of the impact of the pandemic.

Hospitals below all had infection rates of zero, the lowest rate possible. Hospitals with results based on a shorter time period than required or extraordinary circumstances exceptions were excluded.

Here are the 331 hospitals that had a C.diff infection rate of zero:

Alabama

Atmore Community Hospital

Citizens Baptist Medical Center (Talladega)

Clay County Hospital (Ashland)

Community Hospital (Tallassee)

Coosa Valley Medical Center (Sylacauga)

Elmore Community Hospital (Wetumpka)

Evergreen Medical Center

LV Stabler Memorial Hospital (Greenville)

Mizell Memorial Hospital (Opp)

Monroe County Hospital (Monroeville)

Russellville Hospital

Shoals Hospital (Muscle Shoals)

Stringfellow Memorial Hospital (Anniston)

Troy Regional Medical Center

Vaughan Regional Medical Center-Parkway Campus (Selma)

Whitfield Regional Hospital (Demopolis)

Wiregrass Medical Center (Geneva)

Alaska

Yukon Kuskokwim Delta Regional Hospital (Bethel)

Arizona

Banner Goldfield Medical Center (Apache Junction)

Arkansas

Forrest City Medical Center

Great River Medical Center (Blytheville)

Johnson Regional Medical Center (Clarksville)

Mena Regional Health System

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

California

Adventist Health Delano

Adventist Health Reedley

Adventist Health Sonora

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley

College Hospital Costa Mesa

Colusa Medical Center

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital

Mad River Community Hospital (Arcata)

Madera Community Hospital

Mark Twain Medical Center (San Andreas)

Memorial Hospital Los Banos

Menifee Global Medical Center (Sun City)

Novato Community Hospital

Petaluma Valley Hospital

Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna)

San Dimas Community Hospital

Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport)

Colorado

Evans Army Community Hospital (Fort Carson)

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

Vail Health Hospital

Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital (Eads)

Connecticut

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)

Day Kimball Hospital (Putnam)

Hebrew Home and Hospital (West Hartford)

Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)

Sharon Hospital

Florida

AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach

AdventHealth Wauchula

Keralty Hospital (Miami)

Georgia

Bacon County Hospital (Alma)

Bleckley Memorial Hospital (Cochran)

Coliseum Northside Hospital (Macon)

Dorminy Medical Center (Fitzgerald)

Emanuel Medical Center (Swainsboro)

Grady General Hospital (Cairo)

Perry Hospital

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus)

Polk Medical Center (Cedartown)

Putnam General Hospital (Eatonton)

Southeast Georgia Health System-Camden Campus (St. Marys)

St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)

Turning Point Hospital (Moultrie)

Ty Cobb Regional Medical Center (Lavonia)

Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center (LaGrange)

Hawaii

Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waimea)

North Hawaii Community Hospital (Kamuela)

Iowa

Cass County Memorial Hospital (Atlantic)

Trinity Muscatine (Muscatine)

Idaho

Bingham Memorial Hospital (Blackfoot)

Bonner General Hospital (Sandpoint)

Illinois

Ferrell Hospital Community Foundation (Eldorado)

Graham Hospital Association (Canton)

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital (Shelbyville)

Loretto Hospital (Chicago)

Paris Community Hospital

Touchette Regional Hospital (Centreville)

Indiana

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

Bluffton Regional Medical Center

Dukes Memorial Hospital (Peru)

Dupont Hospital (Fort Wayne)

Fairbanks Addiction Treatment Center (Indianapolis)

Franciscan Health Rensselaer

Henry County Memorial Hospital (New Castle)

Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital (Monticello)

St. Joseph Hospital (Fort Wayne)

Witham Health Services (Lebanon)

The Women's Hospital (Newburgh)

Kansas

AdventHealth Ottawa

Coffeyville Regional Medical Center

Grisell Memorial Hospital (Ransom)

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center

Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)

Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital

Pratt Regional Medical Center

Saint John Hospital (Leavenworth)

Kentucky

CHI Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Methodist Hospital Union County (Morganfield)

Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital (Greenville)

Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (Leitchfield)

Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center (Paintsville)

The James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital (Harrodsburg)

Louisiana

Jennings American Legion Hospital

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center (Houma)

Morehouse General Hospital (Bastrop)

Ochsner LSU Health Monroe

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

Savoy Medical Center (Mamou)

St. Bernard Parish Hospital (Chalmette)

Maryland

Grace Medical Center (Baltimore)

Maine

Redington-Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)

Sebasticook Valley Health (Pittsfield)

Michigan

Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery

McLaren Central Michigan Hospital (Mount Pleasant)

MidMichigan Medical Center-West Branch

Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital

Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital (Gaylord)

OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group (Escanaba)

Pontiac General Hospital

Minnesota

CHI St. Joseph's Health (Park Rapids)

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)

Hutchinson Health

Mayo Clinic Health System-Cannon Falls

Mayo Clinic Health System-New Prague

Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls)

Mississippi

Alliance Health Center (Meridian)

Baptist Medical Center-Leake (Carthage)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville

Crossgates River Oaks Hospital (Brandon)

George Regional Health System (Lucedale)

Merit Health Madison (Canton)

Merit Health Natchez

Methodist Healthcare-Olive Branch Hospital

North Sunflower Medical Center (Ruleville)

Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock (Bay St. Louis)

Panola Medical Center (Batesville)

Pontotoc Health Service

South Sunflower County Hospital (Indianola)

Missouri

Bates County Memorial Hospital (Butler)

Belton Regional Medical Center

Bothwell Regional Health Center (Sedalia)

Cameron Regional Medical Center

Mercy Hospital Lebanon

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Moberly Regional Medical Center

Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital (Hayti)

SSM Health St. Francis Hospital-Maryville

St. Alexius Hospital (St. Louis)

Washington County Memorial Hospital (Potosi)

Wright Memorial Hospital (Trenton)

Montana

Holy Rosary Healthcare (Miles City)

Northern Montana Hospital (Havre)

St. Luke Community Hospital (Ronan)

Nebraska

CHI Health Midlands (Papillion)

CHI Health Nebraska Heart Hospital (Lincoln)

Community Hospital (McCook)

New Hampshire

Concord Hospital-Franklin

Monadnock Community Hospital (Peterborough)

New London Hospital

Speare Memorial Hospital (Plymouth)

Valley Regional Hospital (Claremont)

New Jersey

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus)

St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic)

New Mexico

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital

Lovelace Regional Hospital-Roswell

Northern Navajo Medical Center (Shiprock)

Nevada

Banner Churchill Community Hospital (Fallon)

New York

Alice Hyde Medical Center (Malone)

Auburn Community Hospital

Bon Secours Community Hospital (Port Jervis)

Brooks-TLC Hospital System (Dunkirk)

Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton)

Monroe Community Hospital (Rochester)

North Carolina

Martin General Hospital (Williamston)

Park Ridge Health (Hendersonville)

Vidant Duplin Hospital (Kenansville)

Ohio

Clinton Memorial Hospital (Wilmington)

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

East Liverpool City Hospital

Glenbeigh Health Sources (Rock Creek)

Greene Memorial Hospital (Xenia)

Holzer Medical Center-Jackson

Mary Rutan Hospital (Bellefontaine)

Memorial Hospital (Marysville)

Mercy Allen Hospital (Oberlin)

Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital

Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital

Mercy St. Anne Hospital (Toledo)

Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital

Pomerene Hospital (Millersburg)

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center (Ashland)

Van Wert County Hospital

Wilson Memorial Hospital (Sidney)

Wooster Community Hospital

Oklahoma

AllianceHealth Woodward

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Claremore Indian Hospital

Lindsay Municipal Hospital

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Mercy Hospital Guthrie

Ponca City Medical Center

Wagoner Community Hospital

Oregon

Asante Ashland Community Hospital

Grande Ronde Hospital (La Grande)

Providence Milwaukie Hospital

Sacred Heart University District (Eugene)

CHI St. Anthony Hospital (Pendleton)

St. Charles Prineville

Willamette Valley Medical Center (McMinnville)

Pennsylvania

Berwick Hospital Center

Clarion Hospital

Eagleville Hospital

Highlands Hospital (Connellsville)

Nason Medical Center (Roaring Spring)

Penn Highlands Brookville

Penn Highlands Clearfield

Roxborough Memorial Hospital (Philadelphia)

St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital (Coaldale)

Suburban Community Hospital (Norristown)

UPMC Somerset

Valley Forge Medical Center and Hospital (Norristown)

Rhode Island

Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island (Providence)

South Carolina

Abbeville Area Medical Center

Colleton Medical Center (Walterboro)

Newberry County Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital (Clinton)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

South Dakota

Avera Queen of Peace Hospital (Mitchell)

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)

Monument Health Spearfish Hospital

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (Watertown)

Tennessee

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City

Claiborne Medical Center (Tazewell)

Delta Specialty Hospital (Memphis)

Dyersburg Regional Medical Center

Hardin Medical Center (Savannah)

Lincoln Medical Center (Fayetteville)

Morristown Hamblen Hospital Association

Sweetwater Hospital Association

Tennova Healthcare LaFollette Medical Center

TriStar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson)

TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center (Nashville)

TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center (Smyrna)

Trustpoint Hospital (Murfreesboro)

Volunteer Community Hospital (Martin)

Texas

AdventHealth Central Texas (Killeen)

Ascension Seton Highland Lakes (Burnet)

Baptist Emergency Hospital (San Antonio)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Brenham

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Carrollton

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Frisco

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Waxahachie

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital-Dallas

CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Livingston

Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos

Covenant Hospital Plainview

Doctors Hospital-Tidwell Physicians (Houston)

Golden Plains Community Hospital (Borger)

Medical City Weatherford

Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)

Methodist Hospital Atascosa (Jourdanton)

Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler

TMC Bonham Hospital

The Woman's Hospital of Texas (Houston)

Utah

Castleview Hospital (Price)

Cedar City Hospital

Lakeview Hospital (Bountiful)

Layton Hospital

Lone Peak Hospital (Draper)

Mountain View Hospital (Payson)

Park City Hospital

Riverton Hospital

Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem)

Virginia

Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital

Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital (Franklin)

Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center (Emporia)

Buchanan General Hospital (Grundy)

Carilion Giles Community Hospital (Pearisburg)

Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital

Lewisgale Hospital Alleghany (Low Moor)

Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski

Lonesome Pine Hospital (Big Stone Gap)

Novant Health UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital (Gloucester)

Russell County Hospital (Lebanon)

Smyth County Community Hospital (Marion)

Warren Memorial Hospital (Front Royal)

Vermont

Gifford Medical Center (Randolph)

North Country Hospital and Health Center (Newport)

Springfield Hospital

Washington

Astria Toppenish Hospital

Coulee Medical Center (Grand Coulee)

Island Hospital (Anacortes)

Kittitas Valley Community Hospital (Ellensburg)

Lourdes Medical Center (Pasco)

Mason General Hospital & Family of Clinics (Shelton)

Odessa Memorial Healthcare Center

PeaceHealth United General Medical Center (Sedro-Woolley)

Prosser Memorial Hospital

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville)

Samaritan Hospital (Moses Lake)

St. Elizabeth Hospital (Enumclaw)

Swedish Issaquah

Wisconsin

Berlin Memorial Hospital

Columbus Community Hospital

Hayward Area Memorial Hospital

Hudson Hospital

Langlade Hospital (Antigo)

Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake

Mile Bluff Medical Center (Mauston)

Thedacare Medical Center-New London

Thedacare Medical Center-Shawano

Thedacare Medical Center-Waupaca

Tomah Memorial Hospital

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

Westfields Hospital & Clinic (New Richmond)

West Virginia

Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill)

Saint Francis Hospital (Charleston)

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (Weston)

War Memorial Hospital (Berkeley Springs)