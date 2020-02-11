Hospitals and unions: 7 recent conflicts, agreements

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital-union events since Jan. 21.

1. Nurses at UPMC Altoona (Pa.) signed off on a new three-year labor deal.

2. HealthPartners clinic employees approved a seven-day strike for 1,800 union members.

3. Kaiser Permanente optical workers in Northern California voted to switch their union membership.

4. The National Labor Relations Board will hear allegations of anti-union activities against Beaumont Health's hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.

5. Nurses and caregivers at Seattle-based Swedish Medical Center ended their three-day walkout Jan. 31.

6. The University of California and representatives of about 16,000 unionized patient care workers reached a tentative contract agreement.

7. About 6,000 union healthcare workers reached a new contract agreement with Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

