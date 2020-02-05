UPMC nurses get new 3-year contract

Nurses at UPMC Altoona (Pa.) have signed off on a new three-year labor deal, reports The Tribune-Democrat.

The agreement, ratified last week, covers nearly 700 hospital employees represented by the Service Employees International Union local.

It includes contract language on staffing that will allow nurses to help with recruitment of experienced, skilled workers, according to the Tribune-Democrat.

UPMC Altoona told the newspaper its "goal is always to provide the very best care and experiences for our patients, families and employees."

The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2022.

