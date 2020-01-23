6,000 Steward Health Care workers strike labor deal

About 6,000 union healthcare workers have reached a new contract agreement with Dallas-based Steward Health Care, The Boston Globe reports.

The deal covers 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East-represented employees at nine Steward hospital facilities in Massachusetts.

The employees work at Carney Hospital in Dorchester, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Holy Family Hospital-Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital-Methuen, Morton Hospital in Taunton, Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, Norwood Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital in Fall River and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, according to the Boston Business Journal. Workers at Steward's New England Sinai long-term post-acute care hospital in Stoughton are not included.

Provisions under the five-year agreement reportedly include workforce development proposals, a new wage scale and some pay raises.

