2,100 nurses, healthcare workers to strike across California, Nevada: 6 notes

About 2,100 nurses and healthcare workers from four hospitals operated by Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare are set to strike this month across California and Nevada.

Six things to know:

1. One-day strikes are planned at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, Calif. (Feb. 19), Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, Calif. (Feb. 19), and Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev. (Feb. 18). A three-day strike is also slated to begin Feb. 17 at West Anaheim Medical Center in Anaheim, Calif.

2. The strikes affect about 800 nurses at Centinela Hospital Medical Center, who are represented by the California Nurses Association; 350 nurses at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, who are represented by National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United; more than 360 nurses at West Anaheim Medical Center, who are represented by the California Nurses Association; and 600 nurses and healthcare workers at Shasta Regional Medical Center, who are represented by California Nurses Association/Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union, an affiliate of National Nurses United.

3. Union members at the four Prime hospitals voted to authorize strikes in January. Nurses at Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center have been in contract negotiations since summer 2025, while nurses at West Anaheim Medical Center have been negotiating since February 2025 and nurses and healthcare workers at Shasta Regional Medical Center since August 2025.

4. Union representatives said in news releases that members are striking due to concerns about patient care, retention and recruitment of workers and safe staffing.

5. In statements shared with Becker’s, hospital spokespeople pointed to wage increases already implemented that will provide millions of dollars in additional compensation over the next three years. They said the wage increases, along with comprehensive benefit programs, have been included in proposals presented during negotiations.

6. All four hospitals said they will remain fully open and operational should the strikes occur as planned. It would mark the second strike in the last year for the Anaheim nurses, who also held a one-day strike in August 2025.