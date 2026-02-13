Kaiser pharmacy workers end strike; nurse-led walkout continues

More than 3,000 pharmacy and lab workers represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers ended a three-day unfair labor practice strike on Feb. 12. The walkout, which began Feb. 9, affected Kaiser Permanente facilities across Southern California and Kern County.

UFCW members, including pharmacy technicians, clinical lab scientists and administrative staff, went on strike to protest what the union described as unlawful bargaining delays. While they have returned to work, the UFCW said negotiations remain unresolved and that additional actions may be taken.

The strike was separate but coordinated with an open-ended walkout by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals.

The UNAC/UHCP strike began Jan. 26 and involves 31,000 registered nurses and healthcare professionals across more than two dozen Kaiser hospitals and hundreds of clinics in California and Hawaii. Striking workers include nurse anesthetists, physician assistants, rehab therapists, dietitians and other clinicians. The union said chronic understaffing and unsafe workloads remain unresolved, and national contract talks have been paused since Dec. 14.

In a Feb. 13 statement shared with Becker’s, Kaiser described the UNAC/UHCP strikes as “unnecessary.” The system said more than 40% of nurses and pharmacists have returned to work across striking locations, with up to 58% returning in some areas.

The health system said it has shifted unresolved national issues to local bargaining tables and provided proposals to all 53 units. According to the statement, 31 local tables have reached agreement, and Kaiser is scheduling sessions with remaining UNAC/UHCP units.

However, on Feb. 13 more than 500 operating engineers represented by IUOE Local 501 issued a 10-day strike notice, signaling that the labor dispute may expand.

Kaiser said its offer includes total pay increases of roughly 30% over the contract term and maintains that its proposal is “the strongest compensation package in [its] national bargaining history.”