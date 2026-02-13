Providence Cedars-Sinai nurses plan 5-day strike

Registered nurses and licensed medical professionals at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana (Calif.) Medical Center are set to begin a five-day strike Feb. 16, according to a union news release shared with Becker’s.

The strike involves members of Service Employees International Union Local 121RN, which represents more than 11,000 registered nurses and other healthcare professionals in California. The hospital is part of the Renton, Wash.-based Providence system and operates as a joint venture with Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

Union members at the hospital have been in contract negotiations with management since July 2025, according to the release.

The local said caregivers have raised concerns during bargaining about unsafe staffing levels, environmental conditions and workplace harassment that they allege have not been adequately addressed. The union also said Providence has proposed changes to healthcare benefits and retirement contributions, and has reduced support staffing and expanded duties.

In a statement shared with Becker’s, the hospital said it is disappointed the union chose to strike rather than continue negotiations, and said it has bargained in good faith over the past seven months with the goal of reaching a competitive agreement that supports caregivers and their families while remaining sustainable.

“We respect our caregivers’ legal right to strike; however, we firmly believe that strikes only delay constructive contract talks,” the hospital said, adding that it is fully prepared to maintain operations during the strike and has contracted with an agency to provide qualified nurses and other professionals to ensure uninterrupted patient care.