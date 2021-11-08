Hospital M&A: 18 recent deals

Here are 18 deals among hospitals that occurred in the last month, as reported by Becker's.

1. Ellis Medicine, St. Peter's take step toward merger

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine and Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners signed a provider transition agreement, which will make 170 Ellis providers employees of St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates.

2. Cincinnati Children's acquires River Hills Pediatrics, expands into northern Kentucky

Cincinnati Children's is expanding into northern Kentucky by acquiring River Hills Pediatrics, a physician practice that has offices in Alexandria, Southgate and Florence.

3. HCA finalizes sale of 47 Brookdale home health, hospice, therapy locations

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare finalized its deal to sell 47 Brookdale Health Care Services agencies to Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group.

4. AdventHealth purchases 30 acres for future hospital, expands central Florida footprint

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth purchased 30 acres of land in Minneola, Fla., and plans to build a full-service hospital on the site.

5. 25-bed hospital to join WVU Health System

Grant Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed hospital in Petersburg, W.Va., inked a letter of intent to join the West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown.

6. MidMichigan Health to acquire 49-bed hospital

War Memorial Hospital, a 49-bed facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., has signed an agreement to join Midland-based MidMichigan Health.

7. 93-bed Nebraska hospital explores deal to join Bryan Health

Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center is exploring a deal to join Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

8. Privia Health adds 430 providers, expands to California

Privia Health Group, a technology-driven physician enablement company based in Arlington, Va., entered two new partnerships that will add 430 providers to its network.

9. LifePoint, Kindred to create new company with 79 hospitals: 8 things to know

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare will establish a new healthcare company with 79 hospital campuses when their deal is complete, the companies said Oct. 26.

10. Froedtert paid $29.9M for majority stake in Wisconsin hospital

Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Health acquired an 80 percent controlling interest of Manitowoc, Wis.-based Holy Family Memorial for $29.9 million, according to the health system's recent financial disclosure.

11. WVU Health System to add 17th hospital

Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital is slated to become West Virginia University Health System's 17th hospital.

12. WVU hospitals team up to improve pediatric care

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Children's Hospital is forming an affiliation with WVU Medicine Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital and Glen Dale, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital to enhance care in the area for children, WVNews reported Oct. 15.

13. 201-bed New Jersey hospital to get new ownership

East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital will be acquired by its new for-profit operating company, EOH Acquisition Group, led by hospital CEO Paige Dworak, New Jersey Business Magazine reported Oct. 15.

14. Boston Children's wants to acquire Franciscan Children's in move to upgrade mental healthcare

Boston Children's Hospital hopes to enhance mental healthcare services by acquiring Brighton, Mass.-based Franciscan Children's Hospital, the organizations announced Oct. 12.

15. Michigan health system to join Marshfield Clinic

Dickinson County Healthcare, a single-hospital system with several clinics based in Iron Mountain, Mich., plans to join Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.

16. OSF HealthCare buys stake in Kindred hospital, renames it

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare received approval from the state to acquire a majority ownership stake in Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare's long-term care hospital in Peoria.

17. Christus Health, Texas A&M ink affiliation

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health and Texas A&M University College of Medicine signed a new affiliation agreement that will help Northern Texas recruit and train more physicians.

18. HCA shrinks Georgia footprint, sells 5 hospitals for $1.6B

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has sold five Georgia hospitals since August.