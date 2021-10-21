WVU Health System to add 17th hospital

Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital is slated to become West Virginia University Health System's 17th hospital.

Under a letter of intent announced Oct. 20, the 203-bed community hospital would fully integrate into the Morgantown-based WVU Health System.



The deal builds on a management agreement and clinical affiliation that existed between the hospital and the health system.

The parties expect the deal to close in late 2022, pending necessary approvals.

"West Virginia's terrain is one of the things that makes it a beautiful state. Unfortunately, it also makes it difficult for people in the more mountainous regions of the state to access the healthcare they need," said Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. "It's important for us to bring Princeton Community Hospital into the WVU Medicine family, so that the folks in the southernmost regions of West Virginia don’t have to cross state lines to find high quality care."

Read more here.