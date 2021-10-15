201-bed New Jersey hospital to get new ownership

East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital will be acquired by its new for-profit operating company, EOH Acquisition Group, led by hospital CEO Paige Dworak, New Jersey Business Magazine reported Oct. 15.

Ms. Dworak will be the first female owner-CEO of a hospital in New Jersey, according to the article.

By acquiring the 201-bed hospital, EOH Acquisition Group will lead several programs to improve the facility, with a focus on behavioral health. This includes:

Opening the county's first inpatient substance use disorder unit

Creating a new residential substance use disorder treatment center with more than 100 beds

Creating the hospital's first medical group focused on primary care, family medicine and multispecialty services

Adding transcranial magnetic stimulation for depression and anxiety

The deal is still pending approval from the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health.