201-bed New Jersey hospital to get new ownership

East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital will be acquired by its new for-profit operating company, EOH Acquisition Group, led by hospital CEO Paige Dworak, New Jersey Business Magazine reported Oct. 15.
Ms. Dworak will be the first female owner-CEO of a hospital in New Jersey, according to the article.
By acquiring the 201-bed hospital, EOH Acquisition Group will lead several programs to improve the facility, with a focus on behavioral health. This includes:
- Opening the county's first inpatient substance use disorder unit
- Creating a new residential substance use disorder treatment center with more than 100 beds
- Creating the hospital's first medical group focused on primary care, family medicine and multispecialty services
- Adding transcranial magnetic stimulation for depression and anxiety
The deal is still pending approval from the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health.