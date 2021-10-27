93-bed Nebraska hospital explores deal to join Bryan Health

Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center is exploring a deal to join Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Under the potential deal, the 93-bed hospital's 850 employees would become Bryan Health workers, and the hospital would rebrand as a Bryan Health entity.

The two organizations are discussing a shared governance model in which there would be a Kearney-based governing board and physician leadership board to ensure there is community input, according to the report.

Bill Calhoun, CEO of the Kearney hospital, said that the partnership would give the hospital access to more resources.

"Partnering with a Nebraska-based health system like Bryan Health will allow KRMC access to a more extensive network of resources while still maintaining its physician-led operating model," Mr. Calhoun told the Journal Star.