Christus Health, Texas A&M ink affiliation

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health and Texas A&M University College of Medicine signed a new affiliation agreement that will help Northern Texas recruit and train more physicians.

Under the deal, announced Oct. 7, Texas A&M University College of Medicine will serve as the academic affiliate of the Christus Good Shepherd Internal Medicine Residency program in Longview, Texas.

"Recruiting new doctors and training the best in the country is a privilege," said Chris Glenney, senior vice president of group operations for Christus Health Northeast Texas. "This partnership allows us to continue our journey to attract and develop the most highly-qualified, talented clinicians to come to Northeast Texas and will only build upon our excellent medical community."

In addition to the affiliation agreement, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education approved transitioning the sponsor of the internal residency program to Christus Health. Previously it was sponsored by the University of Texas at Tyler.