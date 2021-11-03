Cincinnati Children's acquires River Hills Pediatrics, expands into northern Kentucky

Cincinnati Children's is expanding into northern Kentucky by acquiring River Hills Pediatrics, a physician practice that has offices in Alexandria, Southgate and Florence.

These medical offices will be rebranded as part of Cincinnati Children's on Feb. 1, according to a Nov. 2 press release from the hospital.

The following changes will be made:

The Alexandria location will be called Cincinnati Children's Alexandria Primary Care.

The Southgate location will be called Cincinnati Children's Southgate Primary Care.

The Florence location will join Cincinnati Children's Florence Primary Care.

"Primary care is central to our vision to influence the outcomes and wellbeing of children in Cincinnati and beyond," Cincinnati Children's COO Steve Davis, MD, said. "We want to ensure that every child is on a path to reach their full potential."