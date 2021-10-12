Michigan health system to join Marshfield Clinic

Dickinson County Healthcare, a single-hospital system with several clinics based in Iron Mountain, Mich., plans to join Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.

The two organizations said Oct. 12 that they inked a letter of intent and will start working toward a final agreement. They expect to reach a definitive agreement by the end of the year, aiming to have Dickinson County Healthcare part of the Wisconsin system in 2022.

The deal would bring Marshfield Clinic to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and grant Dickinson County Healthcare more resources.

"This is a game-changer for our local community," said Chuck Nelson, CEO of Dickinson County Healthcare. "Joining Marshfield Clinic helps us expand locally-based access to even higher-quality health care. Together we will add more primary care and specialty providers, widen our scope of services and improve our care environments across all our locations."

The deal will focus on expanding local services, as well as supporting Dickinson County Healthcare's large pediatric team and growing its primary care team. Another key part of the deal would include building a new cancer center.

"We know how vital access to local, quality care is for rural communities," said Susan Turney, MD, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. "We are excited to extend care for the first time beyond the borders of Wisconsin, and we could not have a better partner in this venture than DCH. Together, we will define the future of rural health care, and create a regional hub for care in the Upper Peninsula."