AdventHealth purchases 30 acres for future hospital, expands central Florida footprint

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth purchased 30 acres of land in Minneola, Fla., and plans to build a full-service hospital on the site.

A timeline for the project is not yet determined, according to a Nov. 1 press release emailed to Becker's by the health system.

The health system is expanding its footprint in central Florida, also opening a 24-bed emergency department in Clermont, Fla., in November. Additionally, AdventHealth is opening outpatient services in January at the new Clermont health park.

"We are committed to providing convenient care close to home, wherever consumers live in Central Florida," said Kari Vargas, market CEO for West Orange and South Lake counties. "With a fast-growing population and lack of providers, we look forward to offering the residents of South Lake a whole range of exceptional, compassionate care."