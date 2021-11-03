HCA finalizes sale of 47 Brookdale home health, hospice, therapy locations

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare finalized its deal to sell 47 Brookdale Health Care Services agencies to Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group.

Through the deal, LHC Group is acquiring 23 home health locations, 11 hospice and 13 therapy agencies in 22 states, according to a Nov. 2 news release from the company. The purchase marks LHC Group's entry into Minnesota and New Mexico.

LHC Group said it expects annual revenue of about $130 million through the purchase. It has completed the acquisition of $300 million in annual revenue year to date, according to its news release.

HCA Healthcare first acquired the home health assets in July through a $400 million majority stake in Brookdale Senior Living's home health and hospice business. The deal to sell to LHC Group was announced Sept. 8.