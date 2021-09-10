HCA to shed 47 home health, hospice, therapy locations

In a deal announced Sept. 8, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to sell off 47 home health locations, hospices and therapy agencies across 22 states to Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group.

HCA Healthcare acquired the home health assets in July by buying a $400 million majority stake in Brookdale Senior Living's home health and hospice business. Now, HCA is selling off some of those assets.

"In July, HCA Healthcare purchased a majority stake in Brookdale Health Care Services to expand access to healthcare services for our patients," said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare. "We believe the sale to LHC Group of these sites of care, which were part of that transaction and are not in communities we currently serve, positions them for continued success."

LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services with 30,000 employees, said it expects annualized revenue of about $146 million from the purchase.

The organizations expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter of this year.