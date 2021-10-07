HCA shrinks Georgia footprint, sells 5 hospitals for $1.6B

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has sold five Georgia hospitals since August.

HCA completed the sale of Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga., to AdventHealth Oct. 1. The Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based system purchased the 230-bed hospital and its related businesses for about $637 million, according to bondholder documents filed Oct. 5.

As a result of the divestiture of Redmond Regional, HCA said it no longer has a presence in Northwest Georgia.

The deal with AdventHealth closed about one month after HCA sold four Georgia hospitals to Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare. HCA announced plans in May to divest the hospitals, which have more than 800 beds combined, for about $950 million.

Though HCA's footprint in Georgia is smaller after selling the five facilities for a combined $1.58 billion, the company still operates five hospitals in the state. The system added a hospital in the southeast part of the state in May when it acquired Meadows Regional Hospital in Vidalia.

HCA is the largest for-profit hospital operator in the U.S. The company posted revenues of $14.4 billion in the second quarter of this year, up from $11.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. The system ended the second quarter of 2021 with net income of $1.5 billion, up from $1.1 billion in the same quarter of 2020.