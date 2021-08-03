HCA sells 4 hospitals to Piedmont

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has completed the sale of four Georgia hospitals to Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, a Piedmont spokesperson confirmed to Becker's on Aug. 2.

The four hospitals involved in the sale are the Eastside Medical Center in Snellville; the Cartersville Medical Center; and the two-hospital Coliseum Health System, which includes Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon and Coliseum Northside in Macon. With the transaction complete, the hospitals will be renamed Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

With the deal, Piedmont has grown to a 15-hospital system.

HCA Healthcare announced plans to divest the four Georgia hospitals for about $950 million on May 3.

"We look forward to working alongside the great teams at each of these organizations and serving their communities," Piedmont told Becker's.