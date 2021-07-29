How CHS, HCA, Tenet and UHS fared in Q2

Four major for-profit hospital operators posted mixed results for the second quarter of 2021.

1. Community Health Systems, an 84-hospital system based in Franklin, Tenn., ended the second quarter of this year with net income of $6 million on revenues of $3 billion, compared to net income of $70 million on revenues of $2.5 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a same-hospital basis, admissions were up 17 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare posted revenues of $14.4 billion in the second quarter of this year, up from $11.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. The 186-hospital system ended the second quarter of 2021 with net income of $1.5 billion, up from $1.1 billion in the same quarter of 2020. Same-facility admissions were up 17.5 percent year over year in the second quarter.

3. Tenet Healthcare, a 65-hospital system based in Dallas, reported revenues of $4.95 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up from $3.65 billion in the same period of last year. Tenet ended the second quarter of this year with net income of $120 million, up from $88 million in the same period of 2020. Same-hospital admissions, adjusted for outpatient activity, were up 23.9 percent year over year in the second quarter.

4. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, which operates 26 acute care hospitals and 334 behavioral health facilities, recorded revenues of $3.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up 17.1 percent year over year. The company ended the second quarter with net income of $325 million, up 29 percent from the same quarter last year. Same-facility admissions, adjusted for outpatient activity, increased 26.4 percent year over year.