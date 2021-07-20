HCA sees revenue grow 30% to $14B in Q2

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw its revenue grow 30 percent in the second quarter of 2021, as inpatient, outpatient and emergency department visits saw double-digit percentage growth year over year.

The for-profit healthcare system with 186 hospitals posted revenues of $14.4 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $11.1 billion recorded in the same period last year. The second quarter of 2021 results included a gain of $8 million from sales of facilities and $12 million in losses tied to the retirement of debt.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, same facility admissions increased 17.5 percent, emergency room visits increased 40.5 percent, inpatient surgeries increased 15 percent and same facility outpatient surgeries increased 52.5 percent.

After factoring in operating expenses and nonoperating items, HCA ended the quarter with a net income of $1.5 billion, compared to $1.1 billion recorded in the same period last year.

For the six months ending June 30, HCA recorded a net income of $2.9 billion on $28.4 billion in revenue. In the same six-month period in 2020, HCA saw a net income of $1.7 billion on $23.9 billion in revenue.

"With the effects of the pandemic moderating in the second quarter, we experienced a strong rebound in demand for healthcare services," said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare. "We continue to invest aggressively in our strategic agenda, which is building greater clinical capabilities to serve our communities while also developing more comprehensive enterprise resources to support caregivers and differentiate our local networks."