HCA buys rural Georgia hospital for $73M

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has completed its purchase of Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, Ga., the Savannah Business Journal reported May 3.

Under the deal, HCA Healthcare's South Atlantic division purchased Meadows Regional for $73 million, and the hospital will be renamed Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, connecting it to HCA's Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.

Additionally, an independent foundation will be established to invest more into the health and well-being of residents in Vidalia, according to the report.

The two organizations had signed a letter of intent for the transaction in October 2019.

"As a part of HCA Healthcare, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital will be able to expand its innovative and patient-focused care," said Alan Kent, president and CEO of Memorial Health Meadows Hospital. "We chose HCA Healthcare because, like us, they are committed to high quality, community-based hospitals and are focused on serving patients and giving back in a meaningful way to the Vidalia area."

