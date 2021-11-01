25-bed hospital to join WVU Health System

Grant Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed hospital in Petersburg, W.Va., inked a letter of intent to join the West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown.

The owners of Grant Memorial said that joining WVU Health System will help solidify the hospital's future.

"Over the years, we have all witnessed major changes in healthcare and the regulatory climate," said Scotty Miley, president of the Grant County Commission, which owns the critical access hospital. "With our hospital joining WVU Medicine, we are able to preserve the importance of Grant Memorial Hospital being in Grant County, grow to meet the changes needed for future success, and expand our level of care and services that are needed for our patients. This is truly a win for everyone."

Grant Memorial and WVU Health System expect the deal to close in late 2022, pending required approvals, according to an Oct. 29 press release.

"The location of Grant Memorial Hospital in the base of the Eastern Panhandle makes it a great fit to help us strengthen the care we provide to the residents of that region," said Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System.