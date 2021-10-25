Froedtert paid $29.9M for majority stake in Wisconsin hospital

Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Health acquired an 80 percent controlling interest of Manitowoc, Wis.-based Holy Family Memorial for $29.9 million, according to the health system's recent financial disclosure.

Holy Family Memorial is a consolidated entity with Froedtert through the deal and has a 20 percent non-controlling interest.

Froedtert reported $537,000 in nonoperating gains attributable to Holy Family Memorial since the acquisition date through June 30. It is expected to add about $115 million annually in operating revenue for Froedtert.

Froedtert first acquired the stake March 1.