Froedtert acquires majority stake in Wisconsin hospital

Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Health acquired a majority stake in Manitowoc, Wis.-based Holy Family Memorial March 1.

Under the agreement, the hospital will operate as part of the Froedtert network but will retain its Catholic identity.

"Through this agreement, Holy Family Memorial will gain the benefits of being part of a larger system that is led locally," said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health. "Together, we will focus on offering high-quality health care backed by the expertise available as part of eastern Wisconsin's only academic health network."

The organizations said the partnership will provide Holy Family Memorial long-term clinical and financial stability.

