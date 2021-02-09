Rutgers, RWJBarnabas sign clinical agreement

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University and West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health have inked a clinical agreement.

Under the integrated practice agreement, announced last week, the organizations will integrate the clinical services offered at Rutgers' Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick and RWJBarnabas Health medical group practices throughout the state.

Under the practice agreement, Rutgers employees will remain employed by Rutgers and RWJBarnabas Health will assume responsibility for the patient experience and administration of the clinical enterprise of Rutgers New Brunswick medical school.

This agreement does not include clinical services at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School at University Hospital in Newark, nor does it include the clinical clinical practices of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, which are expected to be integrated later.

Rutgers and RWJBarnabas Health initially signed an affiliation agreement to form an integrated academic health system in 2018.

"The long-standing reputation of our two great organizations and the combined strengths of our outstanding clinical practitioners solidify our commitment to invest in the health and wellness of the people in our communities throughout the region," Barry Ostrowsky, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health, said in a Feb. 4 news release. "I could not be more proud of what we, together with Rutgers, have already achieved and am confident that the future will hold innovative approaches to maintaining good health."

