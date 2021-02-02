Geisinger, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia enter affiliation

Mechanicsville, Pa.-based Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia have entered into an affiliation agreement aimed at improving the delivery of pediatric healthcare, according to a Feb. 2 news release.

Under the deal, the two hospitals will combine their expertise and infrastructure to expand access to specialized pediatric care, boost education opportunities and enhance the research missions of both organizations.



The alliance will leverage Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's expertise in rare and complex diseases and harness Geisinger's outpatient general and specialty pediatric programs and inpatient services, the hospitals said.

"This is an important and innovative step forward for pediatric care in Pennsylvania. When two great institutions work together to improve pediatric care delivery, our children and families win," said Frank Maffei, MD, chair of the pediatrics department at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.

