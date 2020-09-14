Atlantic Health System to add 8th hospital

CentraState Healthcare System, a single-hospital system based in Freehold, N.J., has signed a letter of intent to join Atlantic Health System, a seven-hospital system based in Morristown, N.J.

Under the agreement, Atlantic Health will become the majority corporate member in CentraState and both systems would hold seats on CentraState's board.

The systems signed the letter of intent after expanding their oncology and neuroscience clinical affiliation earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to partner with CentraState to support their longstanding commitment to the community and make this investment in the health and well-being of New Jersey's residents and families," said Atlantic Health System President and CEO Brian Gragnolati in a news release. "Having worked closely over the past few years with the CentraState team, we feel fortunate for this opportunity to combine our talents and resources to deliver high quality, affordable and accessible care for patients across the state."

Both systems will now begin the due diligence process and work toward a definitive agreement.



