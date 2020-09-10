Former CHS hospital receives takeover proposals

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems ended services at Shands Regional Medical Center in Lake City, Fla., on Aug. 31, and two healthcare organizations are now competing to take over the facility, according to TV station WCJB.

Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health Shands and Community Health Physicians are both interested in operating the facility, according to the report. The Lake Shore Hospital Authority, which owns the hospital, held a virtual meeting Sept. 10 to discuss the proposals.

CHS, which operated the hospital, entered into a settlement and termination agreement in June with the Lake Shore Hospital Authority for the planned closure of Shands Lake Shore, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commision. CHS has stopped providing services at the hospital, and the hospital authority regains control of the property Oct. 1.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Care New England, Lifespan to merge

Ascension sells Minnesota hospital to Gundersen

Baptist Health acquires 9th hospital for $361M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.