18 hospital, health system sales in the works

Here are 18 planned hospital and health system sales Becker's has reported on in 2023:

1. New Orleans-based LCMC Health filed a lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission, the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, seeking clarification on whether a state's acquisition approval can preempt federal merger review. The lawsuit relates to LCMC's acquisition of three Louisiana hospitals from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. LCMC purchased the hospitals for $150 million in January.

The FTC had ordered LCMC to halt the acquisition while it conducted a review, but the Louisiana Legislature and state attorney general had "expressly and unequivocally authorized" the deal to go through.

2. Mobile, Ala.-based University of South Alabama confirmed it is buying Ascension Providence Hospital in the city in an $85 million transaction that includes the hospital's clinics. The acquisition is expected to close this fall.

3. Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center filed a letter of intent with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to purchase a majority share of Charleston Surgical Hospital. CAMC, part of Vandalia Health, expects the deal to close as soon as it clears regulatory and governance hurdles.

4. The Oregon Health Authority approved Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health's acquisition of the Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore.

5. South Arkansas Regional Hospital signed a definitive agreement to acquire El Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems.

South Arkansas Regional Hospital, also based in El Dorado, is a new nonprofit created by a consortium of stakeholders that includes AR Health Ventures, a nonprofit entity affiliated with Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. The transaction is expected to close this summer.

6. San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare inked an agreement to buy Hill Country Memorial in Fredericksburg, Texas.

7. Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System will work with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors to acquire Singing River Health System, which has hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport, Miss.

The board of supervisors hopes to reach a final agreement with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health, a 10-hospital system, by this fall.

9. Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, a division of HCA Healthcare, is advancing talks to acquire Wise Health System, a three-hospital system based in Decatur, Texas.

10. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems signed a definitive agreement to sell two hospitals to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health. The transaction is expected to close later this year.

11. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health will acquire Dallas-based Steward Health Care's sites of care in Utah, which will then be managed by Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo.

The five Utah hospitals to change hands are Davis Hospital and Medical Center in Layton, Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan, Jordan Valley Medical Center-West Valley Campus in West Valley City, Mountain Point Medical Center in Lehi and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

The systems expect the transaction to close later this year.

12. Columbus-based OhioHealth and Select Medical, an operator of long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, inked a definitive agreement to acquire the operating assets of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin, Ohio.

13. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth signed a letter of intent to merge with St. Louis-based Mercy. The health systems expect a definitive agreement to be signed this summer with integration occuring in the fall.

14. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System on Jan. 24 signed an agreement to merge in mid-2023.

15. The Department of Veterans Affairs is in the process of acquiring the closed Norman (Okla.) Specialty Hospital for nearly $3.3 million, with plans of turning the building into a new VA hospital.

16. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine is acquiring Welch (W.Va.) Community Hospital after the McDowell County Commission approved the takeover.

17. Concord, Calif.-based John Muir Health entered into a definitive agreement with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare to acquire sole ownership of San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

18. Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System will acquire Habersham Medical Center in Demorest, Ga., in mid-2023.