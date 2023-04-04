Methodist buys hospital in high-growth area

San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare inked an agreement to buy Hill Country Memorial in Fredericksburg, Texas, the San Antonio Business Journal reported April 3.

President and CEO Dan Miller said Methodist plans to spend more than $15 million in "capial improvements" for the hospital, the report said. Hill Country Memorial is located in a "high-growth" area and will be rebranded as Methodist Hospital | Hill Country. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The deal with Methodist includes a hospice and home care provider, eight clinics and a medical group. Clint Kotal will be the new CEO of Methodist Hospital | Hill County.