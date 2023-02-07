OhioHealth to acquire hospital, expand joint venture

Columbus-based OhioHealth and Select Medical, an operator of long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, have inked a definitive agreement to acquire the operating assets of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin, Ohio.

After closing, the hospital will be renamed OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital-Dublin. It will feature 40 private rooms and for patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, amputation, neurological disorders and orthopedic conditions.

The OhioHealth-Select Medical joint venture also operates the 74-bed OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital in Columbus and will break ground in spring on a 12-bed rehabilitation neuro transitional center in Dublin in the spring. It is expected to open a year later.

"OhioHealth is committed to providing advanced care, close to home," Brian Jepson, president of OhioHealth's central market, said in a Feb. 7 news release. "Joint ventures are a very important component of OhioHealth's goal of offering exceptional care for our patients and their families, in addition to our OhioHealth sites around the state."

The OhioHealth-Select Medical joint venture also includes 38 NovaCare outpatient physical therapy centers across Ohio.