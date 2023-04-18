Charleston Area Medical Center to acquire physician-owned hospital

Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center has filed a letter of intent with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to purchase a majority share of Charleston Surgical Hospital, health system said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Charleston Surgical Hospital is owned by a group of 22 physicians who specialize in a variety of areas, including spine surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery, gastroenterology.

CAMC also filed a letter of intent to acquire West Virginia OrthoNeuro, a physician practice with more than 25 providers. Eight physicians from West Virginia OrthoNeuro are listed as physician-owners of Charleston Surgical Hospital.

Once the transaction closes, the hospital will be named CAMC Charleston Surgical Hospital as part of the CAMC Health System, and operated as a separate hospital. The health system will work with physician owners to expand services and provide additional capacity for specialty procedures. Existing management and employees will remain employed by Charleston Surgical Hospital.

CAMC, part of Vandalia Health, expects the deal to close as soon as it clears regulatory and governance hurdles.

Earlier this month, Vandalia Health completed the acquisition of Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill, W.Va., from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.