Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems completed a $92 million sale of Oak Hill, W.Va.-based Plateau Medical Center to Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health.

The healthcare giant closed on the transaction April 1. Vandalia will assume control over Plateau Medical's 25-bed hospital, outpatient services and physician clinic operations, according to an April CHS news release.

Vandalia signed an agreement to acquire the medical center in January.