What healthcare leaders can learn about vaccine hesitancy from 1,007 Americans

As hospital leaders continue to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other vaccine-related resources, addressing concerns about the Johnson & Johnson shot may be a key consideration to help get more Americans inoculated, a Washington Post-ABC News poll poll suggests.

The poll included a national sample of 1,007 adults. It was conducted April 18-21, before the FDA and CDC lifted the pause on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in the U.S.

Five poll findings:

1. Seventy-three percent of the 369 unvaccinated Americans surveyed said they were not willing to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

2. Seventy-three percent of all survey participants said they believed the Pfizer vaccine is "very" or "somewhat" safe. Seventy-one percent said the same of the Moderna vaccine, but only 46 percent said they believed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was "very" or "somewhat" safe.

3. Fifty-six percent of survey participants had already received at least one vaccine dose.

4. Among the 44 percent of unvaccinated survey participants, 16 percent said they would definitely not get vaccinated, and 8 percent said they will probably not get vaccinated.

5. Fifty-five percent of survey participants said they believed the pandemic is only somewhat under control, and 28 percent said they believed it is completely or mostly controlled.

Learn more about the poll here.

