US should resume using J&J COVID-19 vaccine, CDC panel votes

The CDC's vaccine advisory panel voted April 23 to recommend the U.S. resume use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine with a warning label stating the risk of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Biden administration is likely to follow the panel's recommendation and resume shipping out Johnson & Johnson's vaccine quickly, according to The New York Times. About 10 million doses of the vaccine are sitting on shelves in the U.S. ready to be deployed, the Times reported.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to add a warning label to the vaccine and has agreed on the language for a potential label with the FDA, Joanne Waldstreicher, Johnson & Johnson's chief medical adviser, said at the meeting. The label notes that most of the blood-clotting cases have occured in women between the ages of 18 and 49.

A CDC scientist said there have been nine new confirmed cases of the rare blood-clotting disorder, called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15. All have been in women, and 13 have been in women between the ages of 18 and 49, the Times reported. Three of the women have died, and seven are hospitalized, a CDC scientist said.

Additional potential cases of CVST are being reviewed, including some in men, according to the Times. A CDC scientist also said there was one case in a 25 year old man in a clinical trial.

CVST is a disorder in which blood clots, often in the brain, are combined with low levels of platelets. The overall risk of developing CVST after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine is extremely low, CDC officials said. Women between 30 and 39 years old appear to be at the greatest risk, with 11.8 cases of CVST reported per million doses given. There have been seven cases per million doses among women between 18 and 49 years old, according to the Times.

CDC scientists projected that if Johnson & Johnson vaccinations resume for all adults, 26 to 45 cases of CVST would be expected in the next six months, the Times reported. But, 600 to 1,400 fewer COVID-19 related deaths would be expected during the same period.

