What 219 executives told Becker's about leadership this year

Hospital and health system CEOs lead organizations that deliver critical patient care and drive innovation. This year, 219 healthcare executives took time to share their thoughts on healthcare leadership with Becker's.

Below, find a sampling of executive interviews, thought leadership and op-eds from leaders throughout the past year.

1. Throughout 2024, a number of CEOs shared their advice for the next generation of leadership. This included Scott McConnaha, president and CEO of Manitowoc, Wis.-based Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries, whose tenure concluded Dec. 19, with Tim Loch, CFO and vice president of finance since 2019, stepping in as interim CEO. It also included Jack Lynch, whose 20-year tenure as president and CEO of Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health will come to an end when he retires June 30.

2. In honor of Black History Month in February, Becker's asked what it means to be a Black leader in healthcare. Six leaders shared how their heritage and culture influence their leadership philosophies and add purpose to their roles.

3. In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, Becker's asked women in healthcare to share their insights on leadership. Ten women offered words of advice for healthcare leaders.

4. In March, Becker's connected with 88 C-suite executives to explore what types of leaders are becoming most essential to their organizations, highlighting traits such as being mission driven, bold in their thinking and empathetic.

5. Becker's in May asked 90 healthcare executives to share the most important lessons they have learned throughout their careers. Responses underscored the importance of building trust, fostering cultures of value and respect, and planning for unexpected disruptions.

6. In June, Michael Dowling, president and CEO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, was honored with the 2024 National Humanism in Medicine Medal from The Arnold P. Gold Foundation. Before the gala, Mr. Dowling spoke with Becker's about his leadership, his new book on geriatric care and his work in gun violence prevention, among other topics.

7. Three healthcare executives spoke with Becker's in July regarding how they create psychological safety for their teams. They emphasized focusing on systems in place, rather than placing blame on individuals.

8. Two CEOs of health systems featured in Forbes' "America's Best Employers for Women" list shared with Becker's how they foster positive environments for female employees, including the presence of women executives in the C-suite and significant benefits for parents.

9. Becker's spoke with three hospital and health system CEOs in September who shared how they build positive relationships with their staff, such as enhanced communication and employee recognition.

10. Two leaders from Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center outlined strategies for building successful dyad partnerships, including regular meetings and fostering mutual trust and understanding.

11. Becker's connected with three retiring CEOs in September to learn about approaches to succession planning, emphasizing stakeholder alignment and flexibility in timelines.

12. Three hospital executives highlighted critical hard and soft skills for strong leadership, as well as emerging skills they predict will grow in importance.

13. In November, three healthcare executives shared their experiences with Becker's regarding transitioning from interim to permanent leadership roles, offering advice on how to succeed as an interim leader and ensure a smooth transition.

14. Becker's spoke with three female executives in November about their strategies for balancing work and life, and encouraging their teams to do the same. Their strategies ranged from setting PTO boundaries to investing in small daily habits.