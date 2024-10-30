2 MD Anderson leaders on building effective dyad partnerships

In dyad partnerships, you either succeed together or fail together.

That is how Anita Ying, MD, vice president of ambulatory medical operations at Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center, described her collaboration with Judy Moore in conversation with Becker's.

"It would be very lonely if you had the job by yourself," Dr. Ying said. "With the scope of work, it is a significant responsibility. Having a partner who understands your business and knows you're in it together is really comforting."

Ms. Moore, vice president of ambulatory operations, is the administrative executive of MD Anderson's outpatient areas, while Dr. Ying serves as the physician executive.

Dyad leadership models — typically pairing a clinician with a non-clinician leader — have become more common at MD Anderson over the last decade, Dr. Ying said.

How do the two collaborate successfully?

The pair meet at least once per week for 45 minutes to discuss the next week's priorities. Between meetings, they compile questions or notes to discuss for the next session, Dr. Ying said.

"That strategy helps us stay connected and independent at the same time, so we're not touching base every day for little things that we could save up for the meeting," she said.

This year, the partners introduced a new meeting, which may recur once or twice a year.

"We had a mini retreat where we sat down for more than our 45 minutes and really plotted out the year, where we envision going, and how we want to get there," Ms. Moore told Becker's. "We're continuing to evolve and learn new ways to get things done."

The two also oversee staff members in dyad partnerships: Medical directors report to Dr. Ying, and administrative directors report to Ms. Moore.

When Dr. Ying speaks to new medical directors, she encourages them to get to know their partners, understand their working styles and build mutual trust.

"Understand what responsibilities or lanes each of you have and spend that first 90 days focused on the relationship, in addition to getting to know your area and your job," Dr. Ying said. "That foundation will then allow you to implement initiatives and make changes successfully."

Success also entails mutual support and understanding.

"You are there to pick each other up as well," Ms. Moore said. "We all have days when we're not feeling it or we hit the wall. I can say, 'I just can't do this. Can you pick this up for me?' And it gets done without question. We know we have to support each other."