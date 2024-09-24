How 3 CEOs build relationships with staff

As healthcare leaders navigate industry challenges, some hospital and health system CEOs have found creative ways to connect with their staff, including the use of new technologies.

Kim Cripe, president and CEO of Children's Hospital of Orange (Calif.) County, said implementing a personalized communications tool has allowed for an enhanced employee experience.

The hospital launched the tool, designed by Firstup, in June. It offers customized messaging to each team and gives employees the option to choose whether they receive information as an email or mobile message.

This personalized approach has helped Children's Hospital engage more closely with its generationally diverse workforce. For example, Generation Z grew up and is showing up at work in a different way than baby boomers, Ms. Cripe told Becker's.

"That's where I think leaning into different communication channels and modalities is important in really diversifying those efforts," she said.

Richard Gray, MD, CEO of Phoenix-based Mayo Clinic in Arizona, said the health system's employee recognition platform is designed to foster appreciation and celebrate achievements.

"It's a powerful way for us to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of our staff and enhance our collective sense of appreciation and community," he said.

In addition, advanced Q&A polling platforms are utilized during meetings to encourage interaction and feedback.

"While these tools do not replace face-to-face interactions, they do provide valuable touchpoints to keep us all connected," Dr. Gray said.

Further, AI-driven analyses of staff feedback have been helpful in quantifying themes and identifying patterns of opportunities or successes that may not be perceived on initial read-throughs from leadership, he said.

Though technology plays a significant role, face-to-face interactions remain essential for building connections at Providence Seaside (Ore.) Hospital, Chief Executive Rebecca Coplin said.

"There is nothing that creates a foundation for our relationship better than rounding," Ms. Coplin told Becker's.

Personally thanking staff members for their work — and passing out treats, flowers, and cards with quotes from patients — has also been important in creating positive relationships as a small community, Ms. Coplin said.

Starting each day with a safety huddle to identify significant safety catches and giving kudos to one another has also contributed to stability and communication between team members at the Renton, Wash.-based health system, she said.

Mayo Clinic has also found positive results from recognizing colleagues who are enhancing patient care and excelling in their work. The "Good News" virtual newsletter highlights employee stories that embody the health system's values, Dr. Gray said.

"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with employees excited to celebrate one another's achievements and offer kudos to those who are going above and beyond to provide exemplary care for our patients," he said.