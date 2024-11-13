The 2nd Trump administration takes shape

President-elect Donald Trump is assembling his cabinet and senior staff for his upcoming term.

Some positions require no Senate confirmation, while other cabinet appointments await Senate approval.

Here's an overview of Mr. Trump's selections so far, according to The Hill and The New York Times.

No Senate confirmation required

Susie Wiles, chief of staff. Mr. Trump named Ms. Wiles, his senior campaign adviser, as his White House chief of staff Nov. 7.

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff. Mr. Miller was chosen to serve in Mr. Trump's second term as homeland security adviser and deputy chief of staff for policy.

James Blair, deputy chief of staff. Mr. Trump named Mr. Blair deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs.

Taylor Budowich, deputy chief of staff. Mr. Trump chose Mr. Budowich to head up communications and personnel.

Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff. Mr. Scavino, a long-time adviser to Mr. Trump was named deputy chief of staff.

Thomas Homan, border czar. Mr. Trump selected Mr. Homan, a senior immigration official in his first administration, as border czar.

Michael Waltz, national security adviser. Rep. Waltz (R-Fla.) was chosen as national security adviser.

Bill McGinley, who served as a cabinet secretary in the first Trump administration, was chosen as White House counsel.

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and X, among other firms, was chosen as department of government efficiency co-head.

Vivek Ramaswamy, founder of Roivant Sciences, was chosen as department of government efficiency co-head.

Senate confirmation required

Pete Hegseth, Fox News host and military veteran, is Mr. Trump's pick for secretary of defense.

Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, is Mr. Trump's pick for secretary of homeland security.

John Ratcliffe, a former Texas congressman, is Mr. Trump's pick for CIA director.

Lee Zeldin, a former congressman from Long Island, is Mr. Trump's pick for EPA administrator.

Elise Stefanik, a representative in the U.S. House, is Mr. Trump's pick for U.N. ambassador.

Matt Gaetz, a representative in the U.S. House, is Mr. Trump's pick for attorney general.

Marco Rubio, a U.S. senator, is Mr. Trump's pick for secretary of state.

















