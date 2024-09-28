Steward CEO resigns

Steward Health Care Chairman and CEO Ralph de la Torre, MD, has "amicably separated" from the system, effective Oct. 1, a Steward spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

"While Dr. de la Torre has amicably separated from Steward on mutually agreeable terms, he will continue to be a tireless advocate for the improvement of reimbursement rates for the underprivileged patient population," the spokesperson said in a Sept. 28 statement. "Dr. de la Torre urges continued focus on this mission and believes Steward's financial challenges put a much-needed spotlight on Massachusetts' ongoing failure to fix its healthcare structure and the inequities in its state system."

The separation follows a unanimous Senate vote on Sept. 25 to hold Dr. de la Torre in contempt for skipping a Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing he was subpoenaed to attend earlier in the month.

Dallas-based Steward, a for-profit health system, sought Chapter 11 protection May 6 and has been working to sell its 31 hospitals. Dr. de la Torre has faced backlash over his lavish vacations and ownership of two yachts while Steward’s hospitals continue to face significant financial challenges.

"Ralph de la Torre's resignation is not enough and must be held accountable in the court of law," Sen. Ed Markey said in a Sept. 28 news release shared with Becker's. "This resignation comes too late for the workers, patients and communities that Mr. de la Torre harmed and abandoned."

Becker's has reached out to Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey's office for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.