Leadership moves at hospital associations: 4 updates

The following hospital associations named new CEOs and leaders to their board in the past few weeks:

1. The American Hospital Association elected Phyllis Cowling, president and CEO of United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls, Texas, to fill a board vacancy for one year.

2. The Florida Hospital Association has tapped Mary Mayhew as president and CEO.

3. The West Virginia Hospital Association's board of trustees named James Kaufman, PhD, president and CEO.

4. Lisa Carter, the CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital and vice president of pediatric services at Ballad Health, both in Johnson City, Tenn., is the new board chair for the Children's Hospital Alliance of Tennessee.

More articles on leadership and management:

4 female healthcare leaders share their daily mantra

Sonoma Valley Hospital considers integrating executive leadership with UCSF

American Hospital Association fills vacant board seat

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.