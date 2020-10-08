American Hospital Association fills vacant board seat

The American Hospital Association has elected a new board of trustees member.

The association said Phyllis Cowling, president and CEO of United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls, Texas, will fill a board vacancy for one year, effective Jan. 1.

Ms. Cowling joined United Regional Health Care System 16 years ago. A certified public accountant, she held various hospital CFO positions in her career before that, including at Baptist St. Anthony's Health System in Amarillo, Texas.

Ms. Cowling is taking over the AHA board seat for Glenn Robinson, who retired in July as president of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest in Waco, Texas.

