Sonoma Valley Hospital considers integrating executive leadership with UCSF

Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital said it is considering a management services agreement with UCSF Health in San Francisco that calls for integrated executive leadership.

Under the agreement, Sonoma Valley Hospital's CEO, CFO and CMO would be employed by UCSF, with the hospital reimbursing UCSF on a pass-through basis, wrote Jane Hirsch, RN, chair of the Sonoma Valley Health Care District board of directors, in a newsletter Oct. 6.

Ms. Hirsch said the CEO would still report to the healthcare district board of directors "with a dotted line to the UCSF affiliates president."

"The SVH CFO and CMO would continue to report to the SVH CEO, with a dotted line to the appropriate UCSF leaders," she added.

Sonoma Valley Hospital is already an affiliate of UCSF Health and discussed potentially expanding the affiliation during a September closed healthcare district board meeting.

In addition to the integrated executive leadership proposal, an expanded affiliation could also include the opportunity for UCSF to purchase direct services such as operations improvement, quality and regulatory issues, strategic planning and development, and marketing.

Ms. Hirsch said Sonoma Valley Hospital would continue to provide IT, human resources, revenue cycle and facilities management, and UCSF may also contract with the hospital to provide certain services such as the diagnostic services already planned via Sonoma Valley Hospital's new outpatient diagnostic center.

Sonoma Valley Hospital has scheduled a community input session via Zoom videoconferencing for Oct. 13 to get feedback on the options.

Ms. Hirsch said the healthcare district board will consider final recommendations regarding the UCSF relationship on Nov. 5.

