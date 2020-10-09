4 female healthcare leaders share their daily mantra

Becker's Hospital Review's series for women in healthcare leadership asks healthcare executives to answer seven questions about their life in and outside of work.

In each interview, female leaders share their daily mantra. Here are a few answers collected in the last month, in alphabetical order.

Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.): I have two: "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together," and, "Imagine the possibilities."

Carolyn Ogland, MD, CMO of North Memorial Health (Robbinsdale, Minn.): Gratitude — for my family, friends and working at North Memorial Health.

Adrienne Schultz, MSN, RN, vice president and CNO of Advocate Aurora St. Luke's South Shore (Cudahy, Wis.): Don't wish for it, work for it. You can spend an awful lot of time thinking about what you really want, pondering if it's worth it, and how you're going to get there. Get moving, take action, make it happen.

Lisa Shannon, president and COO of Allina Health (Minneapolis): I am always the first awake in the house. Up early, some sort of physical activity, then I can begin my day. I always try to be up first and have the quiet of the home, have time for activity and then begin my day.

